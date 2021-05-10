Sri Lankan housemaid murdered by Ethiopian housemaid in Kuwait

A Sri Lankan female, who had been employed as a housemaid in Kuwait, has been hacked to death by another housemaid of Ethiopian nationality.

She had been murdered on April 13 and her body has been repatriated to Sri Lanka last morning (May 09).

The 39-year-old of Mahwa area whose throat had been slit has been brought down on a Qatar Airways flight at around 8.30 am yesterday.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) Police have launched an investigation into the death.

The Magistrate’s Inquiry had been carried out yesterday by the Negombo Magistrate and the post mortem will be carried out today (May 10) by the Judicial Medical Officer of the Negombo Hospital.

The deceased female had moved to Kuwait to be employed as a housemaid in 2019.