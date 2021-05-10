It has been decided to extend the validity period of driving licenses by six months from their date of expiry, the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic said.

However, the decision is only valid for the licenses which expire within the period of 01 April 2021 and 30 September 2021.

The decision has been taken considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the offices of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Narahenpita and Werahera will remain closed this week.