Will restrict travel between districts or provinces if necessary - GL

Steps will be taken to restrict travel between districts or provinces if necessary in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, said Prof. G. L. Peiris.

The Minister of Education mentioned this during a press conference held today (May 10).

Speaking further the Minister said, “The government is ready to impose and implement travel restrictions between districts or provinces as required. We have not completely rejected any action.

COVID-19 is a situation that changes daily. Therefore, the government is prepared to take all necessary steps to control the epidemic.

The government is always ready to take the necessary decisions after considering the situation and circumstances that develop daily.“