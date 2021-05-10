Weather advisory for heavy rain and severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology today issued an advisory for heavy rain and severe lightning in several provinces and districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night, it said.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Ampara, Batticaloa, Anuradhapura and Kurunegala districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.