No decision on islandwide lockdown, but provincial travel restrictions possible - Army Commander

May 10, 2021   04:45 pm

Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that no decision has been taken regarding an islandwide lockdown.

He therefore requested the public not to panic due to certain rumours and misleading reports of a lockdown spreading through social media.  

However, the Army Commander stated that travel restrictions could be imposed within the next few days preventing travel between provinces. 

