Eid prayers not permitted in mosques

The Wakfs Board of Sri Lanka has decided not to permit Eid prayers at any Mosque on the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival day, the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said.

The decision has been taken in view of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country and the restriction on collective activities at places of worship by the health authorities.

Accordingly, all trustees and persons in charge of mosques have been instructed to keep all mosques closed on Eid day.

Meanwhile all Muslims are encouraged to pray at home with family and restrict their movements.