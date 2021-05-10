President calls for provincial travel restrictions until May 30

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has advised the relevant authorities to impose travel restrictions among provinces.

The restrictions are to be imposed until the 30th of May, 2021, President’s Media Division stated.

President’s Media Spokesman Kingsley Rathanayake issuing a statement today (10) stated that President Rajapaksa arrived at several decisions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country after holding discussions with all stakeholders.

Accordingly, relevant authorizes have been advised to implement the following measures:

- To impose travel restrictions between all provinces,

- To cancel all public gatherings and functions

- To limit the number of people who can enter and remain inside commercial establishments

- Isolation of areas where infections rates are high

However, the President has also emphasized that proper procedures should be followed to ensure that the daily lives of the people are not disrupted and the essential services are maintained when implementing these strategies.

