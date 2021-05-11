Twenty-six Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

The Director General of Health Services on Monday confirmed another 26 deaths that occurred during the period from 03rd to 10th May, due to Covid-19 virus infection.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka is 827 by now.

The victims reported include a three-month-old infant from Waththegama, who had passed away due to Covid pneumonia and Multi-organ dysfunction, and a 36-year-old youth from Hettipola.

The cause of death of the latter is mentioned as Acute Covid pneumonia and Diabetes.

