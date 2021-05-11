Twenty-six Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Twenty-six Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

May 11, 2021   05:25 am

The Director General of Health Services on Monday confirmed another 26 deaths that occurred during the period from 03rd to 10th May, due to Covid-19 virus infection. 

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka is 827 by now.

The victims reported include a three-month-old infant from Waththegama, who had passed away due to Covid pneumonia and Multi-organ dysfunction, and a 36-year-old youth from Hettipola. 

The cause of death of the latter is mentioned as Acute Covid pneumonia and Diabetes.

 

Release No - 449 (English) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories