Interprovincial travel restrictions in effect from midnight today

Interprovincial travel restrictions will come into effect from midnight today (May 11), the Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva stated.

Accordingly, relevant travel constraints will be in place until midnight on the 30th of May due to the recent upsurge in the island’s COVID-19 infections and fatalities.

However, essential services will not be affected by the move, the Army Chief noted, adding that further information on the matter will be announced in due time.

General Shavendra Silva went on to stress that inter-district travel restrictions may also be imposed if necessary, after taking into account the pandemic situation in the country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday (May 10) advised the relevant authorities to impose interprovincial travel restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

The President further directed them to cancel all public gatherings and functions, limit the number of people who can enter and remain inside commercial establishments and isolate areas where infections rates are high.

The decisions were taken after holding discussions with all stakeholders.