Sri Lanka Railways suspends interprovincial services

Sri Lanka Railways has decided to suspend interprovincial services effective from midnight today (May 11).

Accordingly, intra-provincial services will be provided for the commuters for time being, the railways department said further.

The decision came after the government announced that interprovincial travel restrictions would be imposed from tonight in a bid to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

In addition, interprovincial bus services provided by Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private sector will also be suspended from tonight.

Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama stated that an announcement regarding the use of buses for essential services will be made later.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to continue the provision of concessions for interprovincial bus transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by Minister of Transport to levy only 50% of the annual tender deposits and only 50% of the expressway temporary permit charges from bus owners from April 01, 2021 to September 31, 2021 due to irregular operations following the outbreak of the pandemic.