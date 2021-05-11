Govt. employees required to obtain service requirement letter to cross provincial borders

The Ministry of Public Services says that if any government employee has to travel to another province for duty, they are required to obtain a letter of service requirement from their respective institutional head.

Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Mr J.J. Rathnasiri stated that this decision was taken in view of the provincial travel restrictions to be imposed from midnight today (11).

The Secretary to the ministry had issued a special circular yesterday (10) with regard to ensuring public service without interruptions.

The circular empowers the Secretaries of Ministries / Heads of Departments / Heads of Institutions concerned to decide to call the minimum staff required to carry out the functions of the government without interruption, for service.