Leave of police personnel cancelled until May 31

Leave of police personnel will be cancelled from midnight today (May 11) until the 31st of May, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The announcement came during a special media briefing held this evening to brief the public of the interprovincial travel restrictions expected to be imposed from midnight today. These constraints will be in effect until the 30th of May.

Speaking on the cancellation of leave, DIG Ajith Rohana said, all police officers who are residing in areas that are not under a state of isolation must to report to work.

However, the officers living in isolated localities are not required to report to work until the isolation orders are lifted, he noted.