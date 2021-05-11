Sri Lanka reports 1,030 more coronavirus recoveries

As many as 1,030 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported today (May 11).

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 106,641.

Sri Lanka has reported 128,530 positive cases of COVID-19 following the outbreak of the virus infection.

However, up to 21,062 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka’s pandemic death toll meanwhile stands at 827.