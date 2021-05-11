The Department of Labour announced that the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) claim section of the Head Office and the Divisional Offices of the Labour Department will be closed on May 12 and 13 with the objective of containing the spread of Covid–19.

The Commissioner General of Labour further informed that only the Employee’s Provident Fund sections for general claims of the Head Office and Divisional Offices will be open from May 17 and that only the customers who visit the offices after obtaining a date and time, as per the press release issued by the Department of Labour on 03.05.2021, will be accommodated.

Furthermore, the general public is also informed that the services rendered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Prior Benefit Claim (30%) sections of the Head Office and the Divisional Offices will be temporary suspended until further notice.