Sri Lanka to introduce digital COVID vaccine ID

May 11, 2021   09:23 pm

A digital COVID vaccine identity card will be issued in near future in order to make the inoculation drive more efficient, says Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa.

The initiative is expected to be implemented as a joint effort of the Health Ministry and Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

This digital ID will include all details related to the individual who received the vaccine, such as the date and place of vaccination, brand of the jab, due date of the second dose, Minister Rajapaksa pointed out.

