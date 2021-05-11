COVID: 23 victims move death toll to 850

As many as 23 COVID-related deaths were confirmed in Sri Lanka today (May 11), says Director-General of Health Services.

The new development has moved the total number of COVID victims in the country to 850, according to official data.

As per the media release issued by the Department of Government Information, the victims have succumbed to the virus infection between the period of May 05 – May 11.

The deaths were reported from Ratmalana, Polonnaruwa, Pilimathalawa, Pathana, Thalawakele, Hangranoya, Matale, Elkaduwa, Madulkele, Menikhinna, Matara, Thalgaswala, Moronthuduwa, Maharagama, Halthota, Waskaduwa, Kelaniya, Moratuwa and Panadura areas.

COVID pneumonia was identified as a cause of death of majority of the victims.