Thirteen more areas under isolation

Thirteen more areas in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Ratnapura, Hambantota and Kegalle districts have been isolated with immediate effect, Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva announced.

Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:

Colombo District

Piliyandala police area

• Kolamunna

• Mampe West

Gampaha District

Mahabage police area

• Elapitawala Navam Mahara

• Magul Pokuna Road

Galle District

Imaduwa police area

• Dikkumbura

Ahangama police area

• Atanikitha

Ratnapura District

Pelmadulla police area

• Sannasgala

• Godagasvinna

• Godagama

Kahawatta police area

• Kattange No. 3 area

Hambantota District

Sooriyawewa police area

• Sooriyawewa Town

Kegalle District

Bulathkohupitiya police area

• Udapotha

• Kendawa

Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on following areas have been lifted with immediate effect:

Gampaha District

Kotadeniya police area

• Kaluaggala

• Polhena