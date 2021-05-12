Thirteen more areas under isolation

May 12, 2021   07:59 am

Thirteen more areas in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Ratnapura, Hambantota and Kegalle districts have been isolated with immediate effect, Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva announced.

Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:

Colombo District
Piliyandala police area
• Kolamunna
• Mampe West

Gampaha District
Mahabage police area
• Elapitawala Navam Mahara
• Magul Pokuna Road

Galle District
Imaduwa police area
• Dikkumbura

Ahangama police area
• Atanikitha 

Ratnapura District
Pelmadulla police area
• Sannasgala
• Godagasvinna
• Godagama

Kahawatta police area
• Kattange No. 3 area

Hambantota District
Sooriyawewa police area
• Sooriyawewa Town

Kegalle District
Bulathkohupitiya police area
• Udapotha
• Kendawa

 

Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on following areas have been lifted with immediate effect:

Gampaha District
Kotadeniya police area
• Kaluaggala
• Polhena

Kalutara District
Dodangoda police area
• Adhikarigoda

