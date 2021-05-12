Thirteen more areas under isolation
May 12, 2021 07:59 am
Thirteen more areas in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Ratnapura, Hambantota and Kegalle districts have been isolated with immediate effect, Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva announced.
Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:
Colombo District
• Kolamunna
• Mampe West
Gampaha District
• Elapitawala Navam Mahara
• Magul Pokuna Road
Galle District
• Dikkumbura
• Atanikitha
Ratnapura District
• Sannasgala
• Godagasvinna
• Godagama
• Kattange No. 3 area
Hambantota District
• Sooriyawewa Town
Kegalle District
• Udapotha
• Kendawa
Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on following areas have been lifted with immediate effect:
Gampaha District
• Kaluaggala
• Polhena
Kalutara District
• Adhikarigoda