435 more people arrested for violating quarantine regulations

May 12, 2021   08:20 am

A total of 435 individuals were arrested on Tuesday (May 11) for not wearing face masks in public, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

As many as 8,299 arrests have been made ever since, with regard to violations of quarantine rules and regulations, according to the police spokesperson.

