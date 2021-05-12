71,203 vaccinated with Sinopharm with no adverse effects - Channa Jayasumana

A total of 50,493 persons have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine yesterday (May 11), State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

Sri Lanka has vaccinated 71,203 individuals with the China-produced Sinopharm vaccine in total so far.

However, no major adverse effects have been reported from those who were vaccinated with the particular vaccination, Prof. Jayasumana said.