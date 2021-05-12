All local, foreign overseas arrivals to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine

As per new health guidelines, all overseas arrivals including Sri Lankans should undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days at a quarantine facility.

This measure will be carried out irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena stated issuing a notice today (May 12).

Sri Lankan Seafarers or Sea Marshalls returning home will also be subjected to the aforementioned mandatory quarantine period.

Local and foreign staff members of Diplomatic Missions and their families too should undergo the 14-day quarantine, the notice read.

All travelers should be released from the quarantine facility only after the completion of the 14-day quarantine with negative COVID-19 test results done on arrival and Day 11-14.

Dr. Gunawardena further stated that this measure will be in effect till May 31 and the mandatory quarantine period will be revised depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Quarantine Measures for Travellers Arriving From Overseas by Adaderana Online on Scribd