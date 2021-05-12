Sri Lanka to receive 600,000 Sputnik V COVID jabs

A consignment of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka within the next two weeks, says State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

Thereby, Sri Lanka will be receiving 600,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, she said further addressing a government media briefing.

On May 04, Sri Lanka received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine containing 15,000 doses purchased from Russia.

The first Sputnik V vaccine consignment was brought to Sri Lanka to determine the compatibility between the infrastructure available in the country and the vaccine, the state minister pointed out.

She explained that this vaccine must be administered within 2 hours after the product is removed from the freezer.

Sri Lanka has rolled out the Sputnik V jabs among 11,334 people in Colombo, Gothatuwa and Kolonnawa MOH areas.

Reports on the inoculation process will be sent to Russia before the second consignment arrives on the island, Dr. Fernandopulle added.