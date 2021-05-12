Passengers from Sri Lanka not permitted to leave for these countries until May 31

May 12, 2021   12:52 pm

Airline passengers or transit passengers from Sri Lanka will not be permitted to leave for Dubai, Kuwait, Italy, Maldives and Singapore until May 31, according to Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited.

This was announced today by its Vice Chairman, Mr Rajeewasiri Sooriyaarachchi.

The UAE has announced a suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka with effect from Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

After the UAE, Kuwait has also announced the suspension of flights to and from the four south Asian countries.

The Maldives has also barred travellers from a number of South Asian countries including Sri Lanka in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. 

