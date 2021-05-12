NIC last digit rule not in effect during travel restrictions

One member from each family will be permitted to go out when travel restrictions are not in effect based on the last digit of their National Identity Card (NIC), says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters today (May 12), he appealed to the members of the public to carry their identity card at all times when leaving their houses for work or any other essential purposes.

Accordingly, those who have 0,2,4,6 and 8 as the last digit of their NIC will be allowed to leave their houses on Even Days. People with 1,3,5,7, and 9 as the last digit of their NIC will be permitted to move out on Odd Days, the police spokesperson explained.

Speaking further, he noted that the public can use their passport or the driving licence as proof of identity in lieu of the NIC.

This regulation will not be extended to health workers and employees of public and private sectors, DIG Rohana added.

Earlier today, the government announced that an island-wide travel restriction will come into force from 11.00 pm tomorrow until 4.00 am on Monday (May 17).

Meanwhile, a daily countrywide travel restriction is expected to be imposed between 11.00 pm and 04.00 am until the 31st of May, 2021.