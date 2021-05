Dr. Nihal Jayathilaka has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

He succeeds the former Chairman of SLSI Nushad Perera, who recently stepped down from the post to rejoin the private sector.

Dr. Jayathilaka has previously served as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRP).

He had also acted as the Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Development back in 2014.