Passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits at BIA

Passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits at BIA

May 12, 2021   06:12 pm

A Sri Lankan national has been arrested by Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning while attempting to smuggle 18 gold biscuits into the country. 

The PNB officers recovered 18 gold biscuits from the possession of the passenger who had arrived at BIA onboard an Oman Airways flight at around 10.00 a.m. today (12), the police spokesman said.

The suspects, identified as a 37-year-old resident of Negombo, has been handed over to Sri Lanka Customs by the PNB while further investigations are underway. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories