Sri Lanka confirms 1,429 new cases of coronavirus

May 12, 2021   06:56 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,429 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (12).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 132,527.

Presently 24,020 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 107,657.

