Navy apprehends five including illegal migrant, smugglers

Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday (May 11) apprehended an individual who was returning to Mannar in a small boat via sea routes, after having flown to India by air.

Two others who were on board were also taken into naval custody along with the said suspect.

In addition, two more suspects were also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the act of smuggling, the Navy said in a statement.

The person who was returning from India was identified as a resident of Jaffna. The other four suspects are reportedly residents of Mannar.

They have been directed to quarantine procedure through the Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) of the area.

The Navy stressed that it remains alert to illegal activities of this nature on Sri Lankan waters in a bid to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the country.