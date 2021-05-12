Muslims in Sri Lanka to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated on May 14 by Muslims across Sri Lanka as the Shawwal crescent has not been sighted today (May 12), the Colombo Grand Mosque said.

Eid al-Fitr is a “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a religious holiday that is celebrated by Muslims from all over the world and involves a range of celebrations as friends, family and the entire Muslim community comes together.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The date and time of Eid differ in various countries, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.