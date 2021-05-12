Earthquake near Mauritius-Reunion region; no tsunami risk to Sri Lanka

An earthquake with a magnitude of Mwp 6.6 has occurred near Mauritius Region in the South Indian Ocean earlier today (May 12).

However, there is no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka at present with the effect of this earthquake, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Thereby, the Meteorology Department has declared the coastal areas of Sri Lanka safe.

The public is further informed that this has been determined in consultation with relevant national and international agencies.