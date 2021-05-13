448 arrested for quarantine law violations yesterday

May 13, 2021   07:37 am

Sri Lanka Police says that 448 persons have been arrested in connection with the offences of violating quarantine rules and regulations such as face masks and social distancing within yesterday. 

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that up to date a total of 8,747 suspects have been arrested for the same offences since October 2020.

He said that quarantine operations area being conducted continuously across the island.

Meanwhile special operations have been conducted in Western Province yesterday and 380 places including gymnasiums, indoor sports centers and wine stores have been checked by police along with health authorities.

He said that 25 persons have been arrested in connection with violations of quarantine rules and regulations at these locations. In addition to that 1,597 persons have been admonished by the police. 

DIG Rohana added that 14 police roadblocks are being conducted in entry points and exit points of the Western Province and that a total of 1,921 vehicles were checked at these roadblocked yesterday.  

