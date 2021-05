The water supply for several areas in Galle District will be suspended for 08 hours today (May 13).

National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) said the water supply will be interrupted from 8.30 am until 4.30 pm.

Accordingly, Bope, Poddala, Akmeemana, Rathgama and Habaraduwa areas are expected to be affected by the water cut.