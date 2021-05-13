Sinopharm, Sputnik V jabs administered to more than 80,000 yesterday

Sri Lanka has vaccinated a total of 80,277 individuals with Sinopharm and Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday (May 12), says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Accordingly,76,942 individuals have been administered the China-produced vaccine while 3,335 received the Russia-made jab.

The Sinopharm vaccine was first administered to Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka after a consignment of 600,000 doses arrived on the island on March 31.

As many as 2,865 Chinese nationals have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine’s first dose so far while a total of 2,435 among them received the second dose as well.

The first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine has been given to 150,606 people after it was rolled out among Sri Lankan nationals on May 08, according to the Epidemiology Unit’s progress report on COVID-19 immunization program.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,673 individuals in the country have received the Russia-made coronavirus vaccine’s first dose so far.

Sri Lanka received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine containing 15,000 doses on May 04.

State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle, addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, stated that Sri Lanka is awaiting 600,000 more doses of the Russian vaccine within the next two weeks.