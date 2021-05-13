Eighteen more Covid-19 deaths reported on Wednesday

May 13, 2021   09:50 am

The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported 18 more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday (May 12).

As per the Department of Government Information, the reported deaths had occurred between May 09 and May 12.

Among the deceased are 06 female patients and 12 male patients.

They are identified as residents of Wanduramba, Imaduwa, Walasamulla, Mathugama, Melsiripura, Kurunegala, Alwwa, Moronthuduwa, Omalpe, Embilipitiya, Haldanduwana, Kandegedara, Passara, Colombo 05, Vavuniya, Thalgaswala, and Beruwala.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 868.

