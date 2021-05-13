Public NOT allowed to go out during travel restrictions even on NIC numeral basis - Police

May 13, 2021   11:26 am

People are not allowed to go out in the public during island-wide travel restriction period commencing tonight (May 13), even on basis of the last digit of their National Identity Card (NIC), Police Media Spokesperson said.

Island-wide travel restrictions are imposed from 11.00 pm tonight until 04.00 am on Monday (May 17).

All shops with the exception of pharmacies will be required to remain closed during this period, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

However, operations of essential services will be carried out as per usual.

