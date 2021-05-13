COVID-19 virus spreading in Sri Lanka is of UK variant - Chief Epidemiologist

Health officials warn that the number of daily reported cases of COVID-19 infection may increase in the next few days.

Commenting on this, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Chief Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health, said that a large number of COVID-19 cases have been reported so far.

He stated that the virus that has spread in Sri Lanka is of the variant found in the United Kingdom (UK).

The spread of the relevant variant is fast and the incidence of complications and deaths is high, according to Dr. Samaraweera.

He says that the UK variant must have entered Sri Lanka from someone who arrived in the country from abroad.

The Chief Epidemiologist also added that the Indian variant of the virus entered Sri Lanka through an Indian national.

“As this risk persists, the quarantine of foreign arrivals must be intensified”, he further said.