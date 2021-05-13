Army Chief assures COVID jabs for all those who need to be vaccinated

Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva says all those who need to be vaccinated against novel coronavirus will receive the jabs.

Joining ‘Derana Aruna’ program this morning (May 13), he said arrangements are underway to purchase the required doses of COVID vaccines from foreign countries.

Speaking further on the inoculation drive, the Army Chief said the committee chaired by Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga is taking necessary measures in this regard.

Meanwhile, the government of Sri Lanka has ordered 13 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, General Silva added.

Accordingly, the country is expecting 600,000 doses of the Russia-made vaccine in the near future.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 900,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is expected to be brought down by the end of June, the Army Chief.