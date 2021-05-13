Showers in south-western, north-western areas likely to enhance

The Department of Meteorology warns that the showery condition over the south-western and north-western parts of the island is likely to enhance during the next 24 hours.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-western provinces.

Meanwhile, heavy rains above 100 mm will occur at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over in Western, Sabaragamuwa,

Central, Southern, Northern, North central and North-western provinces.

The Meteorology Department urged the members of the public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.