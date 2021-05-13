Interprovincial trains services for essential workers

Despite the interprovincial travel restrictions, several trains will be up and running from today (May 13) for essential workers of private and public sectors, says Sri Lanka Railways.

However, these trains will not make stops at sub-railway stations and the passengers are required to provide proof of identity.

The y can provide National Identity Card (NIC) and a letter signed by the head of department of their respective workplaces to prove the identity, the railways department said further.

The train schedule is as follows:

Morning hours

Kandy to Colombo Fort – 01 (Departs at 5.00 am)

Maho to Colombo Fort – 01 (Departs at 4.45 am)

Chilaw to Colombo Fort – 01 (Departs at 5.50 am)

Special train between Bolawatta and Puttalam – 01 (Departs at 7.00 am)

Beliatta to Maradana – 01 (Departs at 4.30 am)