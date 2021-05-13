1,145 more COVID patients discharges from medical care

As many as 1,145 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported today (May 12).

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 108,802.

Majority of recoveries were reported from Kopay Treatment Centre (172), Punanai Treatment Centre (95), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (84) and Hikkaduwa Treatment Centre (78).

Sri Lanka has reported 133,527 positive cases of COVID-19 following the outbreak of the virus infection.

However, up to 23,857 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka’s pandemic death toll meanwhile stands at 868.