Visas of all categories of foreigners in Sri Lanka extended

Visas of all categories obtained by foreign tourists who are already in Sri Lanka have been extended by 60 days, says the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Accordingly, the extension will be in effect from May 11, 2021 until July 09, 2021.

For the visas that expire within this period, only the visa fees applicable for the aforesaid period will be charged and they will be exempted from overstay penalty.

Issuing a notice today (May 13), the Immigration and Emigration Department said it is continuing to provide services with the minimum number of staff amidst the pandemic situation.

Its head office in Battaramulla will be open for the issuance of passport in case of an emergency and the regional offices in Kandy, Vavuniya, Matara and Kurunegala are meanwhile open for the public who may have the essential service requirements to visit the branches subject to travel restrictions.

Instructions for tourist visa holders to get endorsed visas

Accordingly, tourist visa holders can follow one of the following methodologies to make payment for the extension of visa and to get visa endorsement:

• To obtain tourist visa, tourist visa holders are advised to pay the relevant visa fee and get the visa extension via the below mentioned link on or before July 09 via https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs

• If they intend to leave the island during the aforementioned period, their journey will also be facilitated by paying the relevant visa fee at the airport

• By visiting the head office at Battaramulla on or before July 09 and get endorsed the visa in the passport by making the relevant visa fees.

Instructions for resident visa holders

Extension of visa with effect from May 11 up to July 09 is applicable to all resident visa holders as well.

To get extended the visa before the said date, they can contact 070 710 1050 between 8.30 am and 3.00 pm on working days to make an appointment and visa endorsement shall be obtained visiting the head office in Battaramulla on or before July 09, 2021 and paying the relevant visa fees.

The public is requested to seek instructions on essential services by contacting the relevant branches through the following contact numbers or e-mail addresses between 8.00 am and 4.30 pm on working days.