Warning issued for rainfall above 200 mm and possible minor floods

Prevailing showery condition in the South- western parts of the country (particularly in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Central provinces) is expected to continue further, says the Department of Meteorology.

Issuing an advisory for adverse weather, the Met. Department said downpours above 200 mm will occur at some places tonight.

In the meantime, the Disaster Management Centre warned that water levels of three rivers have observed minor flood level at Panadugama area in Nilwala River, Udugama area in Gin River and Millakanda area in Kalu Ganga.

People living in following floodplains of Kalu, Gin and Nilwala rivers are advised to remain alert on possible floods:

• Nilwala River: Pitabeddara. Akuressa, Kanduwa, Malimbada, Kamuburupitiya, Thihagoda, and Athuraliya

• Gin River: Udugama, Mapalagama, Nagoda, Unanvitiya, Welivitiya, Baddegama and Holuwagoda

• Kalu River: Bulathasinhala, Palindanuwara, Millenia, Horana, Dodangoda and Kalutara



The Met. Department further stated that a low-pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshadweep.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours and the system is likely to move nearly north and north-westward towards Gujarat and Pakistan coast around the evening of May 18.

Under the influence of the system, rough seas and strong winds (50-60 kmph), gusting up to 70-80 kmph can be expected over the southeast Arabian sea area (00-15N, 60E75E) during next few days.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and rough seas associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 55-60 kmph are likely in deep and shallow see areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle during next 24 hours.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the southeast Arabian sea area (00-15N, 60E-75E) from May 14, until further notice.

Those who are in aforementioned sea regions (00-15N, 60E-75E) are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas as soon as possible.