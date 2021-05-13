Attorney General Dappula De Livera today declared open a Training and Development Centre for the officers of the Attorney General’s Department.

Funded and set up with assistance from USAID, the Training and Development Centre was declared open at the Attorney General’s Department building premises.

The center will reportedly be dedicated to offering highly professionalised training for new recruits with an added in-house training component for staff already in service.

This will allow the Attorney General’s Department to ensure consistency in delivering the standardised orientation program for new recruits and the continuous capacity and professional development of all AGD officers.

The center will also reportedly include offices for onboarding and recruitment training, continuing legal education, professional and career development, and research and policy.