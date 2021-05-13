Apparel industry allowed to operate despite travel restrictions

May 13, 2021   09:06 pm

The apparel sector is allowed to operate as usual during the travel restrictions period, says Army Commander General Shavendra Silva.

The Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated that despite imposing of travel restriction to control the spread of COVID-19, the apparel industry is permitted to carry out operations under health guidelines. 

Apparel sector activities such as manufacturing, distribution, import and export can be carried out by following the ‘bubble’ concept, he added. 

