Sri Lankas daily coronavirus cases count climbs to 2,249

Sri Lankas daily coronavirus cases count climbs to 2,249

May 13, 2021   09:36 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,174 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, increasing today’s tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,249.

All new cases reported today are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the Sri Lanka’s total coronavirus cases count to 135,796 while total recoveries stand at 108,802.

26,126 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical treatment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories