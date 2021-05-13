Sri Lankas daily coronavirus cases count climbs to 2,249
May 13, 2021 09:36 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 1,174 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, increasing today’s tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,249.
All new cases reported today are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.
This brings the Sri Lanka’s total coronavirus cases count to 135,796 while total recoveries stand at 108,802.
26,126 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical treatment.