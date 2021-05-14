Parliament to convene for three days next week

Parliament Sittings next week have been scheduled for the 18th,19th, and 20th of May as decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business Chaired by the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill is scheduled to be taken up for debate on the 19th and 20th of May.

The Bill will be taken up for debate on the 19th from 10.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and will continue from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on the 20th.

Questions for Oral Answers scheduled for the 19th and 20th are deferred to another day as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business, the communications department of Parliament reported.