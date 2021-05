Eight localities to be released from isolation

A total of fourteen localities which were previously designated as isolated areas in Trincomalee and Kalutara districts have been released from isolation, the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced today.

As a three-day travel restriction was imposed across the island on Thursday night (May 13), the isolation orders issued on following areas will be lifted at 4.00 am on Monday (May 17).

Trincomalee District

Uppuveli Police Area

• Subhadralankara Road in Andakulam GN Division

China Bay Police Area

• Lucky Wijeratna Road in Kawattikuda GN Division



Kalutara District

Dodangoda Police Area

• Bombuwala North West GN Division

• Bombuwala South West GN Division

• Bombuwala North Central GN Division

• Bombuwala South Central GN Division

• Bombuwala South East GN Division

• Bombuwala North East GN Division

Isolation 2021-05-14 by Adaderana Online