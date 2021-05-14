Man arrested for propagating Zahrans extremist ideologies

May 14, 2021   08:47 am

An individual has been arrested for allegedly propagating the extremist ideologies of Zahran Hashim in Muttur area in 2018.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) at Iqbal Road in Muttur area on Thursday (May 13).

According to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, the suspect had conducted classes on extremist ideologies to students who faced the G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations in 2018.

Reportedly, the classes, organized on the instructions of Zahran Hashim, were held in the latter half of 2018 prior to the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday the following year.

The suspect will be detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), the police spokesperson said.

The TID has meanwhile taken two suspects from Gampola and Kattankudy areas, who were incarcerated at the Kegalle and Polonnaruwa prisons over their links to extremist activities, into its custody for further interrogations. 

