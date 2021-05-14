Gusty winds, heavy rains above 100 mm expected in some areas

Due to the influence of the low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea, the prevailing showery and windy condition is expected to continue further today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island. Wind speed can gust up to 60 kmph particularly in Northern, North central and North-western provinces and cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern Northern, North central and North-western provinces, the Meteorology Department said further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in other sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough to very rough at times. The other sea areas can be moderate to fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.