Body of man swept away by flood waters recovered

The body of a man who was reported missing after being swept away by flood water has been recovered this morning (May 14).

The deceased was identified as a 32-year-old father of two from Aluthwatta area in Galle.

In the meantime, an individual has died after being buried in an earth slip at Gasnewa in Kegalle area, says Ada Derana reporter.

Adverse weather conditions were observed for the past few days with downpours and gusty winds afflicting many areas across the island.

The Meteorology Department has warned that the prevailing showery and windy condition is expected to continue further today due to the influence of the low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.