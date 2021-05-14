Person dies in earth slip at Warakapola

An individual has died after being buried in an earth slip at Gaswana area in Warakapola, Kegalle on Thursday (May 13).

Sri Lanka Army said the remains of the victim were taken to the Warakapola Hospital with the help of the Police.

However, another person who was also buried in the earth slip caused by adverse stormy and rainy weather condition has been rescued by army personnel.

In the meantime, 13 civilians including children had been trapped by flood waters of Kuda Oya, Moyinoluwa in Ruwanwella due to torrential rains.

Upon being informed of the matter early this morning, the army troops rescued the civilians who were completely cut off from the mainland.